Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has announced three December activities to be sponsored by the department.
Dashing Through December is a new corporate and individual monthly step challenge. The competition is for individuals or teams of three to ten employees, though steppers may only participate in one challenge or the other.
Jingle & Mingle @ Home is another HPR specialty for families to look forward to. To-go kits, available for a small fee, are recommended for toddlers through elementary ages, and include holiday crafts, games and treats. There are a limited number of kits available, and reservations can be made by calling 742-7176, with pick-up between 11 and noon on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Fisher Center. Special guests will be delivering kits to kids curbside.
The final Parks and Rec activity is interactive, and called 25 Sleeps 'Til Christmas. Each day, families can follow along on the HPR Facebook page for a new activity, game or fill-in-the-blank as the countdown to Christmas continues. The first activity was making your own garland and posting the result in the comments of the original post.
