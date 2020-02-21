U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Jason Mohr today awarded $512,070 in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) funding to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. Funding was awarded to carry out a range of affordable housing activities in their communities.
The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is one of ten tribes awarded Indian Housing Block grants across Region VII.
“This funding provides an opportunity for tribal communities to build more sustainable economies and to ensure that all Native Americans have decent, safe, affordable housing,” said Regional Administrator Jason Mohr.
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the Tribe or TDHE. Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.
The final allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website.
