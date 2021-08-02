The Brown County Humane Society is at maximum capacity with 72 animals in care at the shelter and is need of donations.
Humane Society organizers posted this information on the organization's Facebook page on Monday, noting that in addition to 72 animals at the shelter, they are caring for one dog in foster care.
Among those 72 animals at the shelter are 27 pups of weaning age and younger, 21 adult dogs, 10 adult cats and 14 kittens - in addition to the dog at a foster home.
Humane Society organizers and volunteers ask residents to please come to the shelter to see a cat or dog and consider adopting to provide a good home.
In addition, the shelter is in need of the following donations:
•soft treats for dogs
•bones, deer antlers, rope toys, etc for dogs to chew on (NO rawhide please)
•canned PUPPY food
•canned CAT food
•canned KITTEN food
•cat treats
•CLUMPING cat litter
•puppy pads (the larger the better)
•fabuloso(we love the lemon smell)
•laundry soap
•clorox wipes
Take donations to the shelter, located at 2393 Mallard Road - just a mile east on Old 36 and take a right and the facility is right there - during 8-10 a.m. 4-6 p.m. weekday open hours, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays; call (785) 742-1976, or email brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Find the Brown County Humane Society on Facebook to keep up with needs of the organization and to see photos of dogs and cats available for adoption.
