The annual National Night Out-Hiawatha event on Tuesday at the Fisher Community Center was a big success this year.
According to Hiawatha Police Chief Mickey Gruber, there were over 350 citizens who came out to attend even with the high temperatures that evening. Following activities at the Fisher Center was an open pool party at the Aquatic Center.
“This year we added a couple of new parts to our event,” Chief Gruber said. “One was a drawing for a round of golf which was donated by the Hiawatha Country Club. Pat Bigham was the lucky winner. Also, new this year two portable outdoor basketball hoops were brought in so our local youth could interact with the first responders and McGruff in playing basketball.”
Chief Gruber said the Brown County Sheriff and Brown County Department of Emergency Management brought out the newest high-tech tool they have acquired to help protect all the citizens of Brown County, displayed under a large tent near the entrance to the Fisher Center.
“This tool is a disaster/emergency response drone,” he said.
Chief Gruber said the staff at the Hiawatha Police Department want to thank the sponsors who made the event possible — Sonic, Casey’s, Walmart, Seneca Wholesale, Citizens State Bank, Nigus Retail Liquor and Farm and Home.
“The success of the National Night Out event would also not have been possible without the commitment of our area emergency responders,” he said. “Many of them volunteered their time to assist us and they volunteer their time every day of the year to keep all of our citizens safe.”
Participants included the Hiawatha Police Department, Hiawatha Fire Department, Hiawatha City Hall staff, Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Staff, Kanas Highway Patrol, Brown County Sheriff, Brown County Department of Emergency Management, Squad 48, Brown County Humane Society, Brown County Health Department, LifeNet, NEK CAP Community Action, Northeast Kanas Area Agency on Aging, Mission Village, Town & Country EMS, Boys & Girls Club of the Iowa Tribe of KS & NE.
“Also a thank you to Lorenzo Mendez, Courtney Waggoner, Steve and Jeanette Ward who donated items that helped make the event a success,” Chief Gruber said.
The National Night Out program is an outstanding campaign to help build neighborhood unity and strengthen police-community partnerships.
