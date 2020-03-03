There will be a Kansas Hunter Education Class on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5. The class will be held at the Boys and Girls Club, 2169 Iowa Drive, White Cloud.
The class on Saturday will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The class on Sunday will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Interested persons must be at least 11 years old by April 5, in order to be certified. Younger persons may attend the class but cannot be certified. Those wishing to attend must bring paper and pencils to take notes.
There is no pre registration required. All students will register upon arrival at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is no fee for the class. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
If there are any questions, feel free to contact Paul Mendez at (785)741-5454, or Larry Weast at (785) 547-6186 or email Larry at stonypoint@hughes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.