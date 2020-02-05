There will be a Kansas Hunter Education Class on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 26, 26, and 27.
The class will be from 6-10 p.m. each of those nights at the Fisher Center, 205 East Iowa, Hiawatha. Interested persons must be at least 11 years old by Feb. 27, 2020 in order to be certified. Younger persons may attend but cannot be certified. There is no pre-registration - all students must register when they arrive at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Fisher Center is handicapped accessible.
If there are any questions, feel free to contact Larry Weast (785) 547-6186 or e-mail at stonypoint@hughes.net.
