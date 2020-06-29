There will be a traditional hunter education class held on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26.
The class will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Rec. Center, at the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, 2169 Iowa Drive, White Cloud.
Class times will be, Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, July 26, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the Iowa Tribe.
Interested persons must be 11 years old by July 26, 2020, to be certified. All classes must be attended to be certified.
There is no cost for the class - students must bring paper and writing utensils to take notes.
Persons interested in attending the class should contact Paul Mendez, (785) 595-5454, or email Paul at itreccenter@iowas.org, so that a number of attendees can be known in order to plan for lunches.
Students will register for the class as they enter on Saturday morning.
If there are questions please feel free to call Larry Weast at (785) 547-6186 or email Larry at stonypoint@hughes.net.
