There will be a Hunter Education Class in Hiawatha at the Fisher Center on March 20-21.
The classes will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
The class will be strictly limited to 25 students. Students are required to preregister by calling Larry Weast at ( 785) 547-6181 or email Larry at stonypoint@hughes.net. All COVID 19 protocol will be enforced.
Students are required to bring paper and pencils to take notes. Students must be at least 11 years old on or before March 21, 2021. Students must attend all classes to be certified. The Fisher Center is handicapped accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.