Rain, turning to ice and predicted snow through late Saturday evening has led to several school closures and cancellations.
The National Weather Service is predicting .25 to .50 of ice accumulation Friday afternoon in most of Brown County with 6-8 inches of snow starting Friday night through Saturday night. The NWS is encouraging people to stay in and not travel.
In addition to early school release, Friday night basketball games at those schools have been cancelled, as well as tournaments set for Doniphan West, Sabetha and Seneca on Saturday.
Rain is already freezing on sidewalks and vehicles Friday morning, leading local schools to call out at 12:30 p.m. - including Hiawatha USD 415, Horton-South Brown County 430, Sabetha and Doniphan West schools.
Other cancellations include:
* The Scout Pancake Feed, set for Saturday at the Christian Center, has been cancelled due to weather.
* Hiawatha Youth Basketball has been cancelled for Saturday, Jan. 11. League organizers say they will try to make up games if possible.
* Rainbow Communications has announced an early closure at 1 p.m.
* Brown County Courthouse will be closing at 1:00 p.m. today, Friday, January 10th due to weather conditions. Also, Services for the Elderly office, Hiawatha and Horton taxi service will close at 1:00 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.