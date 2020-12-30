Northeast Kansas was blanketed with a coat of ice on Tuesday as a winter storm swept through the state.
Accumulations of ice were anywhere from a quarter to a half of an inch in the area - with some heavier in Northwest Missouri and around St. Joseph.
Several local residents were without power as ice weighed heavy on power lines and falling limbs caused some issues as well. According to Evergy's power outage map, there were just a handful of local residents still without power Tuesday evening and most of those were restored later that night or by Wednesday.
The ice weighed heavy on tree limbs and many had fallen into roadways and also contributed to downed power lines. In Hiawatha, city crews were seen early canvassing the town to move any limbs that might be obstructing roadways.
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore said fortunately, his officers did not report any accidents within city limits, but assisted in removing some limbs from city streets throughout the evening Tuesday.
Out in the county, there were some reported slide-offs and some limbs down, but the incidents were not serious, according to Sheriff John Merchant.
"Brown County was very fortunate during this ice storm," he said. "We had several slide offs with no injuries reported, KDOT were quick to salt the roadways, making travel a lot safer. We had limbs down across most of the county. Several areas reported power outages and utility companies did a great job restoring power."
Weather Wednesday and Thursday was partly sunny with another winter storm predicted for the first day of 2021 - as meteorologists called for anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow for Northeast Kansas.
