The Brown County Sheriff's office has identity theft informational booklets available in the lobby.
Sheriff John Merchant said the booklets are free of charge and offer important information on how to protect yourselves against identity theft, scams, cyber threats, and issues while traveling. It also offers information on how to report and identify potential threats as well as websites for reporting purposes.
"With the growing trends in scammers who are always looking for easy prey, I try to provide as much information as I can to prevent the public from falling victim to these scammers," Merchant said. "Feel free to pick up extra copies for friends, neighbors or
relatives. As always, never give out personal information over the phone or internet and if you feel that you are a victim of a scam, report to your local law enforcement at once."
