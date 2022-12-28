(The following article is being reprinted with permission from the Fairview Enterprise.)
The Immanuel Lutheran Church at Old Fairview held its final regular service last Sunday, Christmas Day.
This history of the church was written by Anne (Reynolds) Frey for the book which was published in 2011 to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Fairview’s founding:
“In early 1887, a small group of Lutherans held services at the home of Henry F. and Mary Mellenbruch and on December 10, 1897, organized into a congregation called Immanuel Lutheran Church. Their first regular services were held in the Congregational Church at Old Fairview and later in a stone schoolhouse at the same location.
“During the winter of 1889, plans were made to build a church building at Old Fairview. William H. Meyer deeded the land, the cornerstone was laid April 27, 1890, and the building was completed and dedicated that summer. The first Sunday school service was on July 20, 1890.
“In October 1892 a parsonage was built. It was struck by lightning and burned in June, 1908, and a new parsonage was built that summer. It was moved to Fairview in 1975 and is now the home of Paul and Jolene Reynolds.
“After January 3, 1904, the preaching service, which had been partly in German and partly in English, was conducted only in English.
“In 1911 the belfry was remodeled and a bell purchased. It was not until 1918 that a hand-carved altar was installed. In 1926 the basement was added and a furnace installed. Electricity was installed in 1936, and in 1968 rural water made possible a kitchen and bathroom. The pump organ was replaced with an electronic organ in 1951. Other improvements, including air conditioning and a new furnace, have been added over the years. The pulpit and the baptismal font were made by Howard Brockhoff in 1954.
“The congregation was originally a member of the Joint Synod of Ohio. In the late 1930s the congregation became a member of the American Lutheran Church and is now a member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, sharing pastors with churches in Hiawatha, Fairview and Sabetha.
“The membership of Immanuel Lutheran Church has never been many over a hundred and, though few in numbers, the members remain faithful, strong and active in the work of the church.”
Immanuel Lutheran celebrated its centennial on Oct. 11, 1987. A special afternoon worship service was led by Pastor Thomas Harmon, with the Reverend Leonard Dale as guest preacher. A congratulatory message from President Reagan was read during the service.
Reverend Michael Dunaway has been pastor of Immanuel Lutheran and the senior pastor of the Northeast Kansas Partnership of Lutheran churches, composed of Immanuel Lutheran, St. Paul in Fairview, Zion Lutheran in Hiawatha and First Lutheran in Sabetha since 2007. He is retiring from the ministry and delivered his final sermon on Christmas day. (He came to the ministry after a career in the United States Marines—including time as a Parris Island drill instructor. We should note that he also rides a Harley.)
Reverend Dunaway described Immanuel Lutheran as “a blessing to the community for 135 years” and to him for the 16 years he has served it. The church had a unique character, in his opinion, and while its closing was perhaps inevitable, it is nonetheless very sad. He spoke admiringly of the music of the church, and the wonderful singing of members of the Mellenbruch, Brockhoff and Reynolds families. (Anne Frey recalled an endearing memory of an occasion during the 1990s when her mother, Audrey Reynolds Heiniger, Edith Gililand and Nita Mellenbruch provided special music for a service—all three women were in their 90s!)
Pastor Dunaway said he looked forward to familiar carols in that final service, celebrating Christmas Day. (Music of the day also included a duet of Megan Brockhoff on French horn and Joyce Brockhoff on the organ.)
Reverend Dunaway hopes and expects that the community will do what it can to maintain the church building. He also said that plans are afoot for a “reunion service” sometime in the New Year.
So although Christmas Day marked the last regular service of Immanuel Lutheran, there will be at least one more gathering of the faithful.
Our thanks to Anne Reynolds Frey, Joyce Brockoff and Pastor Dunaway for their comments and assistance.
