In a move that surprised many in attendance, including certain commission members, the Hiawatha City Commission voted to terminate Chief of Police John Defore.
The motion passed by a 3-2 vote, making this the second department leader the commission has removed over the last month as Fire Chief Gene Atland was terminated at the Dec. 13 meeting, also by a 3-2 vote.
In his given time at the end of the meeting, Mayor Bill Collins stated that he is not pleased with the leadership of the Police Department, and put forth a motion to terminate Defore’s contract. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Brian Shefferd, then put to the floor for discussion.
Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf both expressed their surprise and displeasure at having no information or explanation. Shamburg said that she did not feel that this was a respectful way to go about this. Mayor Collins stated that he deals with the Police Department every day and suggested that the motion be put to a vote. Collins, Shefferd and Commissioner Evans Woehlecke all voted aye, to Shamburg and Middendorf’s nay votes, with the motion passing 3-2.
Defore asked permission to turn in his equipment before the night was over. Collins asked if his contract kept him in place for 45 days, but it was discussed that being terminated without cause would trigger 3 months of severance pay.
Shamburg and Middendorf, in their allotted time, each delved further into their displeasure at how the situation was handled.
“I am quite disappointed to be a member of this commission,” Shamburg said.
She continued by saying that this action “shows our city staff they can show up here and not have a job without any kind of discussion or heads up.”
Middendorf echoed her disappointment.
“I don’t think that’s the right way to handle that,” he said, adding that he was not at all comfortable with the situation. Mayor Collins stated that everyone is “at will,” meaning at the will of the commission, and can be removed at any time.
Defore has been at the helm of the Hiawatha Police Department for 10 years. There was no discussion of who would lead the department in the meantime, and no reason for the move was given over the course of the meeting.
