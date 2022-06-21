Walking and Bicycling

The KDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program systematically addresses safety while improving livability, health, prosperity and tourism in both rural and urban areas. Currently, pedestrian and bicycle projects are primarily funded by the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program. State funding will support the development of a State Active Transportation Plan and bicycle and pedestrian crossing and safety improvements on the state system.

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists across Kansas need to stay alert and share the road with increased use of multi-transportation modes. The responsibility to follow the rules of the road and safety practices applies to all and is especially prevalent this summer.

Summer spikes pedestrian and bicycle traffic, both for recreation and as a primary mode of transportation. Rising gas prices have also resulted in an increase in bicycle purchases and other non-motorized alternative transportation, especially in Kansas’ urban cities.

Preliminary data from the Kansas Department of Transportation indicates four bicycle and 46 pedestrian fatalities, or about 10.8% of the total fatalities in 2021. The National Safety Council reports an increase in preventable cyclist deaths of 16% in 2020 and a 44% increase in the past 10 years.

A cyclist or pedestrian is more likely to sustain serious injury or death because of a crash with a vehicle. A vehicle’s speed at the time of impact plays a big role in survivability. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recently reported a partial increase in pedestrian fatality is due to the increase of SUVs and speeding high impact vehicles involved in a crash.

“Crashes are preventable, and KDOT is always focused on reducing fatalities,” said Chris Herrick, KDOT Division of Planning and Development Director. “As an avid bicycle rider, I know it’s everyone’s responsibility to share the road, stay alert and avoid distractions.”

Help reduce crashes and follow these safety tips -

Bicyclists:

Wear a helmet and bright or reflective clothing

Follow the rules of the road and bike with traffic flow

All states require bicyclists on the roadway to follow same rules as motorists

Signal your moves

Look for hazards, such as cars pulling out and pedestrians

Top Videos

Drivers:

Look for pedestrians everywhere, especially at crosswalks

Never pass cars at a crosswalk, they may be stopped for pedestrians

Slow down, be prepared to stop

Pass bicyclists with at least 3 feet of space

Pedestrians:

Walk on sidewalk or designated pedestrian path

Be visible and predictable, crossing streets in well-lit areas

Stay alert and avoid distractions such as your phone

Don’t assume drivers and bicyclists see you

For more information on bicycle-pedestrian safety, state bicycle route maps and bicycle statutes, visit https://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burRail/bike/default.asp

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.