The Hiawatha City Commission held the Public Hearing for the 2023 City Budget on Monday evening, and after hearing no comments from the public, the Commission closed the hearing before approving the budget later in the meeting.
Interim City Administrator Larry Paine gave a detailed breakdown of the proposed budget during the Public Hearing. Payne shared that the mill levy has moved from 53.012 in 2021 to 46.25 this year, and down to 41.087 mills in the approved budget. The General Fund makes up 11.354 mills, with the library accounting for 6.410, Parks and Recreation using 8.755 mills and employee benefits marking the final 14.568 mills. After years of moderate increases, assessed valuation for the city jumped by 12% for 2023. With those numbers in mind, the city’s budget of 41.087 mills comes in .225 mills lower than the 41.312 Revenue Neutral Rate.
In breaking down the budget further, Payne identified a couple of places that will need attention in the near future, notably that wastewater and water rates will need to be adjusted so the utilities are not losing money. The relative shortfall between the two utilities is roughly $465,000, and Payne stated that the city should have adjusted these incrementally in recent years, but that there will need to be action to correct this.
Payne also informed the commission that City Street Superintendent Nic Siebenmorgen has resigned as of last week. Herb Roland will fill the role, beginning Aug. 1. Commissioner Becky Shamburg complimented Siebenmorgen’s work during his time in the role, and stated that she believes he received unfair criticism over the Sales Tax Street project.
* The commission approved requests from the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, regarding a rescheduled 5K on August 13, as well as street closures, the use of picnic tables and mobile food vendor fee waivers for the Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 24.
* Stanley Nelson appeared before the commission and asked for 708 Kickapoo Street to be taken off the demolition list. Nelson is in talks to purchase the home and believes he can have it in good condition within three months. It was agreed that once Nelson completes the purchase and work has begun the commission will consider taking action.
* The commission approved a recommendation from the Planning Committee, as well as a rezoning Ordinance.
* The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to J&B Contractors for curb and gutter repair at 3rd and Kickapoo in the amount of $25,454.00, a payment to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly in the amount of $2,425.04 for the KDOT airport project, and utility refunds in the amount of $386.17.
