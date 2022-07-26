The Hiawatha City Commission held the Public Hearing for the 2023 City Budget on Monday evening, and after hearing no comments from the public, the Commission closed the hearing before approving the budget later in the meeting.

Interim City Administrator Larry Paine gave a detailed breakdown of the proposed budget during the Public Hearing. Payne shared that the mill levy has moved from 53.012 in 2021 to 46.25 this year, and down to 41.087 mills in the approved budget. The General Fund makes up 11.354 mills, with the library accounting for 6.410, Parks and Recreation using 8.755 mills and employee benefits marking the final 14.568 mills. After years of moderate increases, assessed valuation for the city jumped by 12% for 2023. With those numbers in mind, the city’s budget of 41.087 mills comes in .225 mills lower than the 41.312 Revenue Neutral Rate.

