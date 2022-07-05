Local communities celebrated Independence Day on July 4 with fireworks and a variety of activities that started Friday evening and lasted through Monday.
In addition to the local celebrations, the reason for the festivities was apparent with flag displays. A large flag was draped down the front of Hiawatha City Hall in the Clock Tower building and also in Hiawatha the Kiwanis Club had installed flags all over town for the weekend. Along U.S. 36 Highway east toward Troy were a few parked farm implements that were decorated with the American flag.
In Hiawatha, the fireworks celebration was Sunday evening as the displays were set off on Windmill Lane by the Ag Museum to explode over Paul Rockey Stadium at Noble Park. Hundreds of residents came to the stadium and Noble Park, and the nearby Kiddie Corral. The Aquatic Park was open late for the festivities.
Saturday morning’s Ice Cream 5K — sponsored by the Chamber and the Hiawatha Creamery — was postponed due to the rain.
In Horton, the fireworks display was at Mission Lake on Friday night with a fishing derby on Saturday.
Highland’s festivities were on Saturday, with a parade, hamburger and hot dog lunch and ice cream social, along with face painting and bounce houses. Fireworks ended the day, to the west of the community building.
Sabetha’s festivities included fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 3, following an alumni game and a home run derby between the Bravos and the Farmers at Somerset Park. Nearby Sycamore Springs had a slew of activities also on Saturday with a chuck wagon food truck, petting zoo, covered wagon rides, antique tractor show with a free lunch, along with open skating.
Bern wrapped up the weekend of festivities with an all-day celebration on Monday that began with a 5K Run/Walk, a pancake and sausage feed, food trucks, a DJ, kettle corn, snow cones, pie and ice cream, a play at the Community Building, veteran recognition event and a firework display at 10 p.m.
