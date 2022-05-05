The Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex is getting closer to realizing its vision of the first phase of the 3-tier project to turn the current Noble Park into a state of the art baseball and softball facility.
After a year of fundraising, and with prices on the rise, the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club board decided to move forward with purchasing the materials for the indoor practice facility. The club’s plan is to break ground on the building this August, after the conclusion of the American Legion baseball season, and for the shell of the building to be up before winter in order for work to begin on the interior and the practice surfaces. Ryan Meininger, a member of the group’s board, said there is still plenty of fundraising to be done before the project can be completed.
The HBSC has plenty of exciting things going on as they continue to work in the background toward their goals. The First Annual HBSC Golf Tournament will host teams this Saturday at the Hiawatha Country Club to raise funds. The group has over 20 sponsors and over 20 teams signed up for the event, and registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, lunch and cash prizes for each flight. The group will also draw for the winner of the Traeger Grill package that they have been selling tickets for since the winter.
Plans have also begun for the 2nd Annual Double Play Dinner, fresh off the resounding success of the first event, which featured an evening of entertainment, auctions and dining at the Fisher Center. The special evening will once again be slated for November.
Behind the scenes, the group continues to be proactive in the pursuit of their goals, and was recently granted their 501(c)(3) status as a non-profit organization. This allows for direct tax-exempt donations, and also opens up the avenue of grant acquisition. The club is working toward hiring a grant writer, acknowledging that given their new non-profit status they are able to start taking a longer view of the project, and raising funds for the complete softball field build and the renovations of Noble Park’s Paul Rockey Field. Furthering those efforts, the HBSC was recently granted a first right of refusal to the ground intended for the softball field by the City of Hiawatha.
The biggest upcoming event for the club and their project is likely the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days, which will be held over the Memorial Day weekend. The Community Foundation holds the event each year, matching donations dollar for dollar for a variety of funds. Meininger noted that the HBSC has already been giving an additional $12,000 in match money for the event. Last year, the community donated over $40,000 to kick-start the club’s fundraising efforts, and the hope is for another strong turnout to push the indoor practice facility closer to completion so the building can be up and running for the spring baseball and softball seasons.
To follow the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club’s progress, follow the group on Facebook for updates and upcoming events.
The project is one of 31 funds being facilitated by the Hiawatha Community Foundation. Information on this fund and others can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. That website will also offer a donation site the weekend of the Match Days and a leaderboard that will keep track of donations for people to see.
Donations can also be made in person at the event, which this year will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Fisher Center.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information.
