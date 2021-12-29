Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has unveiled the annual “Overview of the Health Insurance Market in Kansas.” The annual report details the 2022 Kansas Health Insurance Market (Marketplace).
While deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1 has passed, Kansans still have until Jan. 15 to get coverage started by Feb. 1.
Several of the enhancements Kansans can expect to see within the 2022 Marketplace include:
The addition of a new health insurance company — This addition will increase the number of health insurance companies doing business on the Marketplace to seven and gives more health insurance options to some Kansas counties.
A 23 percent increase in available health insurance policies — This increase brings the state’s total individual and family health insurance policies available on the Marketplace to 123.
The addition of a new dental insurance company — This addition will increase the total number of companies providing dental insurance to five and increase the state’s total amount of individual and family dental policies available on the Marketplace to 16.
“Increased competition is a good thing, especially when it comes to health insurance,” said Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “The increase of choice and competition will make it easier for a number of Kansans to choose a plan that best fits their health insurance needs.”
Kansans wishing to purchase health coverage on the 2022 Marketplace will have from November 1 until January 15. Kansans who wanted to start their health insurance coverage effective January 1 needed to enroll by December 15. Health insurance purchased on the Marketplace between December 16 and January 15 will not begin coverage until February 1.
For additional information on the 2022 Kansas Health Insurance Marketplace, please visit the Kansas Insurance Department’s website at insurance.kansas.gov/health-life.
