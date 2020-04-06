Topeka – Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, today, put out a warning to Kansas consumers and investors about potential scams in the insurance and securities industry related to COVID-19.
“Scammers don’t take breaks,” Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “While Kansans are adjusting to their new everyday lives, scammers are out there looking to take advantage of the situation.”
The department’s warning can be found on the home page of the Kansas Insurance Department’s website insurance.kansas.gov. It advises Kansans of nearly a dozen fake insurance scams and potential securities schemes including fake coronavirus insurance, bogus travel insurance, off-market securities and get-richquick schemes.
“We want consumers and investors to be on alert for suspicious activities to help prevent them from falling victim to a scam,” Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said.
The Department urges anyone who thinks they have been a victim of or has received solicitations for any of these types of activities to report them Kansas Insurance Department by filing an online complaint at kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov or calling our Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484.
While the Kansas Insurance Department building is closed due to COVID-19, remote operations continue including those performed by Anti-Fraud Division and the Securities Division.
