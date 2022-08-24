The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented with somewhat of a dire forecast regarding the city’s search for a permanent City Administrator.
Interim Administrator Larry Paine shared that the two recruitments that the city has undertaken have not gone well. Paine has reached out through other avenues and has had no luck, as well.
Paine suggested waiting until after the fall elections to check in for renewed candidates. Mayor Bill Collins stated that Paine should be more aggressive in the process of finding a new City Administrator. Paine responded that he is not giving up.
During his time, Paine also stated that work on Highway 73 will begin on Monday, while there has been no update as to an adjusted start date for re-sealing Oregon Street.
In other business:
* Troy Kolb and Noel Boye of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club put forth a request to use soil from the area of the proposed softball field for the dirt work for the upcoming indoor practice facility project at Noble Field. Concerns over how the area would be left were alleviated, and with groundbreaking to start this week, the commission approved the request.
Top Videos
The discussion turned to Phase 2 of the project, which is a softball field to the south of the current field. Kolb was asked for a timeline on the construction of the softball field, and responded that the HBSC hopes to start the project next year or the year after, but that the timeline ultimately depends on fundraising and the ability to seek grants, which are, in turn, dependent on matching funds.
* Commissioner Dave Middendorf shared that the Land Bank approved the sale of a vacant lot at 807 Shawnee.
* Commissioner Brian Shefferd brought up a misspelled street sign, and was informed that the issue was already corrected.
* Commissioner Becky Shamburg thanked the Police Department for its work with the schools, and gave credit to the Parks and Recreation Department for their recent football camp, as well as for their ambitious upcoming fall schedule.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to Olsson Associates in the amount of $107,374.66, a payment to the League of Kansas Municipalities in the amount of $1,128.82, bond payments to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amounts of $32,906.25 and $328,320.00, as well as utility deposit refunds and the Municipal Judge’s report for July 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.