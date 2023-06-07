Traffic lights will be removed and east and westbound traffic on Oregon Street will now be utilizing a stop sign at the intersection of First and Oregon streets.
The stop signs are already in place - currently flagged to get the attention of drivers - as the poles with the light signals will be removed soon.
This is according to a news release from Megan Green, acting City Clerk, which stated the city will remove the signals in accordance with instruction from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The original pole on the southwest signal fell during a wind event in fall 2017. At that time, the city issued a request to repair the lights to KDOT and was denied. The city pursued a traffic control study and since 2017, two traffic control studies were completed regarding this intersection.
"Neither study satisfied KODOT, who concluded that the traffic signals at the intersection of First and Oregon Streets were unnecessary," according to the news release.
The city made efforts to use the existing poles for makeshift signals, which had been in use until earlier this year when an electrical issue caused the lights to only be able to flash. At that time, the east-westbound Oregon Street traffic was set to a flashing red light - meaning to yield to north and southbound traffic on First Street - which is also U.S. Highway 73.
City and school officials began talks that included members of the Legislature and KDOT as there was concern over youth drivers coming in and out of East Oregon toward the High School and Hiawatha Middle School. More recently talks have stalled and recent inspection of the poles let to a determination they do not meet the standard... "leaving the City with no practical choice but to remove them."
Following the removal of the signals, the intersection will operate as a two-way stop with traffic flowing freely on First Street and stop signs located along Oregon Street on the east and west sides.
"Please use caution when entering the intersection, especially at high traffic times during the school year," according to the city news release.
