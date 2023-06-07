Stop sign

Stop signs have been placed at the intersection of First and Oregon for east and westbound traffic. The city has advised the intersection signals and poles will be removed.

 By Joey May

Traffic lights will be removed and east and westbound traffic on Oregon Street will now be utilizing a stop sign at the intersection of First and Oregon streets.

The stop signs are already in place - currently flagged to get the attention of drivers - as the poles with the light signals will be removed soon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.