The Brown County Sheriff reported on an investigation that led to drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Fairview.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that on Sunday, following an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task force, over 2.5 grams of meth, 2 grams of marijuana as well as meth pipes, marijuana pipes and other paraphernalia were taken into evidence.
Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia were Jane Teske, 65, and Roger Teske, 58, both of Fairview.
Also arrested was Sharon Drake, 47, of Hiawatha on Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as a $1000 Doniphan County warrant for Failure to Appear.
