An elder in the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, and founder of the Tribal Ceremonial Honor Guard was honored on Nov. 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, during American Indian Heritage Month at Arrowhead Stadium as a part of the “Salute to Service” program.
Pete Fee lives on the Iowa Tribe Reservation, where he grew up, and takes part in cultural events, and immersing himself and his family in the traditions of their tribe. He started his military service in the National Guard before joining the Navy in 1957. After several years serving on different boats in the South China Sea and studying as an electrician in the Navy, Fee transitioned to the Air Force, where he would continue his studies and training at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
Unlike most years, the Chiefs have been unable to host their “Salute to Service” activities at Arrowhead Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they are continuing their partnership with Crown Royal to honor veterans throughout the season.
