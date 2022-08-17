The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska has announced the awarding of a Rural Business Development Grant for $855,555 to begin work on the Great Nemaha River Trading Post Project in Rulo, Neb.
The grant comes from the USDA Rural Development. The Great Nemaha River Trading Post will be located in downtown Rulo's oldest remaining commercial block, the Hosford and Gagnon block - built in 1887.
The project will feature the area's natural, cultural and historical heritage, including the French and Indian fur trade and the Nemaha Halfbreed Tract reservation.
The purpose of the trading post is to boost the economy and provide jobs for the Rulo area, where many tribal members reside. It will provide retail, office and community gathering space, along with cultural opportunities such as an art gallery, Native American crafts and supplies, tribal and local merchandise and refreshments, along with exhibits.
The project will be completed in stages - with the initial stage as engineering for the preservation and integrity of the structure. It's estimated some preparatory work will begin this coming fall, with exterior work starting next spring.
