The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska has announced the awarding of a Rural Business Development Grant for $855,555 to begin work on the Great Nemaha River Trading Post Project in Rulo, Neb.

The grant comes from the USDA Rural Development. The Great Nemaha River Trading Post will be located in downtown Rulo's oldest remaining commercial block, the Hosford and Gagnon block - built in 1887.

