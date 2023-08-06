Iowa Tribe logo

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced that a $498,000 broadband grant has been awarded to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska to enhance public Wi-Fi services at community hubs and replace outdated equipment.

It will also establish a technology learning center for staff and Tribal members, promoting digital inclusion through educational and workforce opportunities, public health, and economic development.

