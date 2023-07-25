Pictured at the ITKN FTZ Groundbreaking Ceremony are Brandon Roberts (ITKN Tribal Member and Deputy General Manager of Grey Snow Construction Services), Benson Saulo (Australian Consul-General and Trade & Investment Commissioner), Chairman Timothy Rhodd, Tony Fee (Secretary), Cheyenne Colborn (Member at Large), and Vice-Chairman Lance Foster.
FOREST CITY, Mo. - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) celebrated the initiation of their Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 17.
This event marked a significant milestone in the Tribe's pursuit of sustainable growth for both Tribal and regional economies and Indigenous-to-Indigenous trade across the globe.
Special guest speaker Benson Saulo, Consul-General and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, assisted the ITKN Executive Committee with the groundbreaking alongside Brandon Roberts, Deputy General Manager of ITKN-owned Grey Snow Construction Services.
Saulo is the first Indigenous person appointed an Australian Consul-General and is a descendant of the Wemba Wemba and Gunditjmara nations of Western Victoria and the New Ireland Province of Papua New Guinea.
The location of the Tribe's FTZ is historically significant, as the location in Holt County is part of the Tribe's traditional lands. In 1837, the Platte Purchase transferred 3,149 square miles of land from the Ioway and the Missouri Band of the Sac and Fox Tribes to the United States in exchange for $7,500, some supplies and services, and less than 30 square miles of reservation land in what would become Kansas and Nebraska.
Foreign Trade Zones are designated geographic areas within a country where businesses can engage in international trade activities with certain advantages, such as reduced costs related to customs duties, taxes, and tariffs, while simultaneously enhancing global market competitiveness for businesses of all sizes.
The Tribe's FTZ will generate job opportunities across Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska as a part of the Greater Kansas City Foreign Trade Zone, which handles more volume than the FTZs of Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and St. Louis. Phase 1 of the Tribe's project includes the development of a laydown yard covering approximately 50,000 square feet. Future expansions will introduce additional supply chain solutions and services to the region.
“The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska Foreign Trade Zone is a tool to attract businesses that will benefit from utilizing the zone,” said ITKN Chairman Timothy N. Rhodd. “The zone brings value to the Tribe and surrounding communities with economic and workforce development opportunities. This location has many different logistical infrastructures: rail, air, intrastate, and water, thanks to the Missouri River–one of our most precious beings. This will allow the tribe to re-establish their ancient Indigenous trade routes and strengthen food sovereignty.”
As part of their vision, the Tribe aims to develop the first Indigenous-owned multinational corporation engaged in marketing, supplying, and distributing food products to diverse retailers, institutions, and buyers.
Visit this website for more information about the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska’s Foreign Trade Zone (iowatribeofkansasandnebraska.com/ftz).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.