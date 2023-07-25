FOR REVIEW - FTZ Groundbreaking - Press Release (07212023) -v2

Pictured at the ITKN FTZ Groundbreaking Ceremony are Brandon Roberts (ITKN Tribal Member and Deputy General Manager of Grey Snow Construction Services), Benson Saulo (Australian Consul-General and Trade & Investment Commissioner), Chairman Timothy Rhodd, Tony Fee (Secretary), Cheyenne Colborn (Member at Large), and Vice-Chairman Lance Foster.

 Submitted

FOREST CITY, Mo. - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) celebrated the initiation of their Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 17.

This event marked a significant milestone in the Tribe's pursuit of sustainable growth for both Tribal and regional economies and Indigenous-to-Indigenous trade across the globe.

