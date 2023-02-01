WHITE CLOUD - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) has been selected as one of nine grant applicants to be awarded funds through the third award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
The CPF program is designed to provide funding for the development of broadband connections in critical areas of the state lacking high-speed internet access and will result in fast and reliable internet access for thousands of Kansans.
Through a partnership between ITKN, Doniphan County, Rainbow Telecommunications, and the City of White Cloud, Kansas, the Tribe will utilize the $1,424,945 award to improve fiber broadband internet access in White Cloud.
White Cloud is a historically significant river town with approximately 110 homes, five anchor institutions, and 10 businesses. The town is significant to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, where many tribal citizens live, work and own businesses.
During the pandemic, citizens of White Cloud did not have sufficient access to online education, telehealth, or telecommuting due to the lack of broadband connectivity. An incredible 91% of the town is unserved. The town and business corridor are in the process of being revitalized, and reliable broadband infrastructure will provide improved livability through access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.
The city and surrounding areas boast a unique topographical landscape. Hilly treed lands and bluffs create performance and wide-spread access limitations for wireless broadband solutions, making underground fiber broadband the best option for high-speed internet access. However, installation of underground fiber broadband is expensive, especially with the difficulties presented by the terrain. The funding provided through the CPF program helps remove the cost barrier and creates an opportunity for reliable and future-proof technology.
“This project will bring much-needed broadband internet access to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and the surrounding community members in Doniphan County,” said ITKN Chairman Timothy Rhodd. “Fast and reliable broadband internet connectivity will allow Tribal members access to critical education, healthcare, smart-farm initiatives, economic development and public safety resources. The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and our business holding company, Grey Snow Management Solutions, LLC, look forward to this upcoming project as these grant funds will create a better future for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and rural Kansans as a whole.”
The underground fiber broadband will be extended from the current termination point on the ITKN Reservation to Tribal Community Housing, businesses, and residents in White Cloud as funding allows. Newly served community members and businesses will be able to choose from a variety of plans provided by Rainbow Telecommunications.
The Kansas CPF program provides the funding necessary to build high-speed internet connections for thousands of homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and other public institutions in the State of Kansas. The U.S. Department of Treasury approved this program as a part of the federal CPF program, a $10 billion capital project initiative serving states, territories, and tribal governments through the American Rescue Plan Act.
