ITKN KS CPF Announcement - 1

WHITE CLOUD - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) has been selected as one of nine grant applicants to be awarded funds through the third award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.

The CPF program is designed to provide funding for the development of broadband connections in critical areas of the state lacking high-speed internet access and will result in fast and reliable internet access for thousands of Kansans.

