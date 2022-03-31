The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is one of 22 communities that qualified for the Communities LEAP program to lower energy bills.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the inaugural communities selected as part of the Communities Local Energy Action Program (Communities LEAP), a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to help energy-overburdened communities take direct control of their clean energy future. The 22 communities will receive support from DOE to create community-wide action plans that reduce local air pollution, increase energy resilience, lower utility costs and energy burdens, and provide long-term jobs and economic opportunities. DOE’s pilot Communities LEAP reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities to assist community-led transitions to a clean energy economy, and to build a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future.
Communities LEAP helps communities across the nation develop place-based approaches to building the clean energy economy of the future. By providing targeted technical assistance, LEAP will open the door for communities to access significant, additional DOE and other federal government programs, including those included in the $1.3 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Communities LEAP also implements the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 commitment, which aims to ensure that federal agencies deliver at least 40% of benefits from certain investments to disadvantaged communities and advances the work of the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities, which focuses on delivering federal investment to hard-hit energy communities.
The 22 selected communities will work with DOE and its network of technical assistance providers, government and non-governmental partners, community-based organizations, utilities as well as environmental justice, economic development, and equitable investment organizations to develop roadmaps for clean energy economic development pathways. The inaugural Communities LEAP localities will pursue strategies for planning and investment in:
Energy efficient buildings and beneficial electrification
Clean energy development
Clean transportation and enhanced mobility
Carbon capture and storage
Critical minerals recovery
Resilient microgrids and energy storage
Manufacturing and industry opportunities
“Tribal communities must be included in the urgent fight to combat the climate crisis through innovative strategies that protect health, generate jobs and reduce utility expenses,” said U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR). “I’m gratified the Columbia Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has secured this federal investment for its members in Oregon and the Northwest.”
Communities LEAP is supported by six DOE offices: Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, Electricity, Indian Energy, Policy, and Economic Impact and Diversity.
