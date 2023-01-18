Iowa Tribe logo

The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska was one of 24 projects to receive grant funds through the state for Internet expansion.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the street. This is the third and final phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.