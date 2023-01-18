The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska was one of 24 projects to receive grant funds through the state for Internet expansion.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the street. This is the third and final phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
This program provides funding to make to make broadband connections in critical areas of the state that lack access to high-speed internet. The $83.5 million total CPF investment - combined with nearly $42 million in matching funds - will result in more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and other public institutions being connected to fast, reliable internet for the first time.
“The Capital Projects Fund represents a giant step toward getting every Kansan connected to high-speed internet,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release issued with the grant information. “With this funding, we’re closer than ever to reaching our goal of making Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”
The Iowa Tribe's lands spread from Kansas into Nebraska, however the project is based on the tribe's lands located in Doniphan County. This is a very rural, remote and economically disadvantaged area in the Northeast corner of Kansas and is 91 percent unserved with internet. The Iowa Tribe is recipient of $1.424,945 of the grant funds for the project that will be based on a partnership between the Iowa Tribe, Doniphan County, Rainbow Telecommunications and the City of White Cloud.
The targeted counties have as few as five locations per square mile, which until now has prevented providers from investing the resources needed to deliver a quality broadband option. The CPF Grant Program provides the funding needed to implement high-speed broadband in these areas of the state.
“The CPF program is a historic win for the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through this grant program, we are supporting Kansans most in need by connecting the unserved, underserved, and those located in counties with high economic risk.”
Demonstrating the need and critical nature of the program, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development received 141 applications for projects totaling more than $600 million. A total of 24 projects were funded.
Other projects include: AT&T in Sedgwick County, Butler Rural Electric Cooperative Association in Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick and Sumner counties, Cox Communications in Jackson, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties, Cunningham Communications in Mitchell County and GBT Rural in Pawnee and Stafford Counties.
