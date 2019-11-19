It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hiawatha!
The leaves have fallen, the new Christmas lights were installed downtown just this week by city crews and groups such as the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are busy planning holiday events.
First off is welcoming Santa Claus to town on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 30!
Christmas Lighting/Santa Comes to Town: The annual turning on of the downtown Christmas lights is set for 6 o'clock sharp on Saturday, Nov. 30 in downtown Hiawatha. Santa will arrive via fire truck to the Brown County Historical Society's Memorial Auditorium, where he will greet children inside of the foyer of the museum.
Join Santa and the JR. Masters of Ceremony – nominated by members of the community and voted on by Chamber members – in turning on Hiawatha's spectacular downtown lights. Take a photo with Santa, warm up with some hot cocoa and grab a candy cane before you leave.
Jingle & Mingle: from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, join the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at it's 801 Oregon Street office for an open house as part of the downtown Jingle and Mingle. Stop by for a visit, refreshments and decorate a Christmas ornament. Collect jingle bells from all of the downtown businesses you visit.
Participating businesses in addition to the Chamber include Deb’s Images, Heartland Realty/ Pure Romance by Sheila, Hiawatha Community Hospital Gift Shop, Hiawatha Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Just For You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness Center of Hiawatha, Prairie Hen, Sarah Kathryn’s Gifts, Wrights Eclectibles, A Store of Serendipity, The Shirt Shack & Apparel and Tice Health Mart.
Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa: The HCVB is teaming up with the city Hiawatha Parks & Recreation this year for a special jolly event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Fisher Center gym.
Join in searching for Santa's lost candy canes. This is a free community event for toddlers to fourth graders. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times:
* 9 a.m. - Toddler/preschool ages
* 9:30 a.m. - Kindergarten-1st grade
* 10 a.m. - 2nd-4th grade
* 10:30 a.m. - Special Needs Toddler-4th Grade
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place by the walking trail by the Fisher Center.
Holiday Homes Tour: Join the HCVB for the annual Holiday Homes Tour, featuring 5-6 locations – yet to be announced. The times are from noon to 4 p.m. Mark your calendar and watch for more information as we introduce the homes on this year's tour.
Hiawatha Holiday Greeting Card: New this year is the Hiawatha Holiday Greeting Card, which the Hiawatha Chamber is selling at it's office. The card features Santa and his reindeer flying over our clock tower downtown! The greeting cards, which measure 4x5.5 inches are being sold for $1.99 a card of 20 for $20. Contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net to order.
Shop Local: The annual Shop Local campaign has kicked off and includes 11 participating businesses: Just For You, Kex Rx, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Tice Health Mart, HCH Gift Shop, Wright’s Eclectibles, Bling on the Nails/Mainstreet Salon, Sarah Kathryn’s, Deb’s Images, Jr’s Place and Kooser’s General Store.
The Shop Local campaign runs through Dec. 21 and there will be two prizes – 1st-$700 and 2nd-$400 to be spent the following year at any one of those participating businesses. Earn tickets by shopping at this businesses. Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30) and Jingle Mingle (Dec. 5) will be double ticket days for all participating businesses.
Great Holiday Light Fight: Sign up your home for the Hiawatha Light Fight to show your Christmas spirit and help create those memories! Sign your home or business up at this link ( https://tinyurl.com/HiawathaLightFight ) by Dec. 15 to be eligible to win this years light fight!
Help us bring people to town and enjoy the holiday season.
Find out about all of the HCVB events on social media platforms or call 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
