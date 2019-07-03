It's fair time!
The Brown County Fair is right around the corner with the first events starting on Sunday, June 7.
Included in today's edition (July 5) of the Hiawatha World is the Brown County Fair special section, that features local 4-Hers and their projects, along with a schedule of events that continue through Saturday, July 13.
This year's fair has some changes - there will not be a carnival, but the fair board is bringing in some bounce houses and rock wall for Friday night, prior to the parade (also a different night this year). Erik Dylan will finish up this last full day at the fair with free entertainment at 8 p.m.
Most fair events are at the Horton fair grounds, with the horse show scheduled for Babcock Arena at Hiawatha at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
On Monday, scheduled events include a clothing and style revue judging along with judging for projects such as entomology, forestry, geology, robotics, rocketry and wildlife at the Horton Community Building.
On Tuesday, foods judging will kick off the day's events at 9 a.m., with the dog show on the cement platform at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday the 10th, Brown County Farm Bureau will start the day off right with a pancake feed, followed by the rabbit show at 8:30 a.m. The pet show will be at 2 p.m. that day and poultry show at 3 p.m. The fashion revue and food auction will be that night at 7 o'clock.
On Thursday, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers will be sponsoring breakfast, followed by the swine show at 8:30 a.m. Union State Bank is serving a hot dog lunch at 11 a.m. and in the afternoon will be judging for photography, crops and weeds from 1-3 p.m., along with 4-H presentations. Morrill and Janes Bank will offer bottled water throughout the afternoon. The bucket calf show is at 4:30 p.m. and beef and dairy show at 5:30 p.m.
That night is the much anticipated Pedal Power Tractor Pull, with registration at 6, followed by the pull at 7.
Friday is lamb burgers by GNBank and local sheep families at 11:30 a.m., followed by livestock judging.
Saturday morning is clean-up day, sales, awards and bounce houses and the rock wall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maple Heights will be serving an evening meal.
Check out the attached schedule to pick out your favorite event to attend at the Brown County Fair!
