The spooky season is upon Hiawatha and this week's installation of the ghosts and bat lights is just the first glimpse!
Last year, the City of Hiawatha surprised its residents and visitors with new additions to the old fashioned lamp posts downtown.
Visitors traveling downtown along Oregon might have noticed a few bats and ghosts taking up residence on those lamp posts. The ghosts were lit white and the bats are red.
City Administrator Mike Nichols told the Hiawatha World this was a well-kept secret from most of his staff and, of course, the residents and the city was able to make the purchase due to the new Christmas lights coming in under budget.
Since Hiawatha is known as the "Halloween Town," city officials thought it was appropriate to have to proper lighting for the month of October!
On Tuesday, city crews were seen taking advantage of the last warm day of the week, installing the lights on the lamp posts for the month.
It's Spooky Season in Hiawatha, so enjoy the lights and all of the other activities planned to celebrate the 105th Halloween Frolic!
(0) comments
