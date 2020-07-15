It was a wild night at the Bravos game Tuesday night and that refers to a lot more than the team's eighth consecutive win.
ARC Wild of Sabetha was a special guest and gave educational presentations on several animals that were brought to the game. Kids surrounded the ARC Wild table, which offered educational and fun information on the animals.
Sherri McNary, one of the founders and organizers of ARC Wild brought Jack the horned owl, along with a python, a turtle and a bearded dragon named Clementine. Helping her was Ranger Jack Frazee, who volunteers at ARC Wild with the animals and McNary said he is helping to educate other youth in his community.
Ranger Jack showed off the python and turtle for the dozens of young fans that gathered to check out the table full of animal pelts and the live creatures. The reptiles were particular hits as the kids took turns petting the python, turtle and bearded dragon.
It was a particularly hot and humid evening Tuesday, so another animal McNary had hoped to bring - a porcupine - had to stay behind at the center. Jack the horned owl also was getting a little hot, so he left a little early too.
Another animal that McNary hopes to get out and about soon is ARC Wild's brand new animal ambassador Penelope the baby skunk. She said Penelope arrived from Florida last week and is currently in her 30 day quarantine. She said ARC Wild is one of the few private organizations in Kansas that has been granted a KDHE exemption from the state as well to have a skunk as an education animal.
"To be granted permission to legally own a skunk in Kansas by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the USDA is a huge accomplishment," she said. "It is a symbol of the trust and confidence the state of Kansas has in our ability to provide meaningful wildlife conservation education to youth in northeast Kansas. We are deeply honored for their trust and look forward to another exciting year reaching youth."
ARC Wild provides programs to youth exclusively in rural Northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska - many offered free of charge at libraries and community events. The Ranger program is a new one and this fall ARC Wild will launch an eco-club for middle school age kids interested in nature. McNary said it will be application only and it is from this pool of youth we will draw our future Rangers from. Those accepted into the program will spend time volunteering at the ARC, visit behind the scenes at zoos and help with citizen science projects in northeast Kansas.
A program that involved many area youth this summer was the ARC Wild Nature Cache, which runs through Aug. 1. More than 160 area families were working on their passports and finding hidden treasures in northeast Kansas. It was free, fun and provided great social distancing.
All ARC Wild staff are 100 percent volunteers, who donate their time and talents to further conservation in northeast Kansas communities. Volunteers could be trained and educated individuals - such as conservation biologists, herpetologists, wildlife rehabilitators, zoo docents, teachers, horticulturists and more. Other volunteers can have just a love for nature and wildlife and want to help.
McNary said there are other ways to help as well. While ARC Wild works hard to bring live animal education to youth in rural northeast Kansas and southeastern Nebraska, the help of the community is needed by way of donations of finances or time.
For more information on ARC Wild go to www.arcwild.org or Facebook at arcwildedu.
