It’s beginning to look like a White Christmas for residents living in the Northeast corner of Kansas.
This is true for many people across the nation as Winter Storm Elliott comes roaring through North America and bringing with it sub-zero (Siberian) temperatures, snow and gusty winds. It’s our first real taste of winter and just in time for the arrival of the Winter Solstice Dec. 21.
For those of us living in Northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and is calling for around 1-3 inches of snow Thursday with temperatures reaching a high of 20 degrees around midnight Wednesday night.
From there, temperatures take a nose dive and winds pick up. By sunrise the air temperature is expected to be -5 degrees F and reaching the -9 mark by later in the day. That doesn’t account for the “real feel” due to the wind, which could potentially put some areas anywhere from -20 to -40 wind chill.
Friday will be nearly as cold with an air temperature of 6 degrees and continued wind gusts at least 30 mph throughout the day.
People are encouraged to limit any outdoor exposure Thursday through Friday when frostbite could occur in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin with these wind chills. If you have to go outside, wear multiple layers of clothing. The NWS also advises to limit time pets spend outdoors.
The Siberian chill will slowly drift out of the area going into Saturday as there is an expected high of 14 degrees that day with Christmas Day getting up to around 23 degrees.
