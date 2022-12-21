graph

It’s beginning to look like a White Christmas for residents living in the Northeast corner of Kansas.

This is true for many people across the nation as Winter Storm Elliott comes roaring through North America and bringing with it sub-zero (Siberian) temperatures, snow and gusty winds. It’s our first real taste of winter and just in time for the arrival of the Winter Solstice Dec. 21.

