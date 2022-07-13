Where else but the Brown County Fair can you find a young girl resting her head on a little bucket calf?
Or hear chickens crowing, pigs snorting, the laughter of children, arts and crafts or see the hustle and bustle of work from the farm brought to the arena for display?
It's fair time and this week visitors can see the works of 4Hers from all of the clubs across the county down at the Horton Fairgrounds and the Blue Building/Community Center.
The week's festivities kicked off with a Fair Fun Run on Saturday and that day was when all the 4-Hers could drop off projects. On Sunday were the horse, dog and pet shows and Monday was when the livestock began arriving. The Fashion Revue and the Food auction were at the Blue Building that evening.
Tuesday marked the annual much-anticipated Brown County Fair Parade in downtown Horton. That day was full of activities that kicked off with the Brown County Farm Bureau breakfast and also included a Pedal Power Tractor Pull, in addition to animal showings at the arena.
Beef and dairy shows were Wednesday evening and the Everest 4-Leaf Clovers served a breakfast, followed by a hot dog lunch sponsored by Union State Bank. Bounce houses and a mechanical bull entered the picture on Wednesday evening to provide entertainment for the kids.
Bounce houses, the mechanical bull and rock wall returned to the fair grounds Thursday evening, with a corn hole tournament, and Wilder Horses playing live music at 8 p.m. Earlier in the day, animal shows finished up and the Willis All-Stars hosted breakfast while GNBank served a smoked lamb lunch.
Fair activities are set to wrap up on Friday, with the 4-H Awards Program to be held in the Blue Building that morning, a meal served by The Bake Shop that evening, another Awards Program in the Livestock Arena with the livestock sale to follow.
The Hiawatha World will be printing additional photos and results from the fair in coming week.
