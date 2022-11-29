Santa Claus arrived in downtown Hiawatha Saturday night for the Chamber's lighting event.
He helped the Jr. Masters of Ceremony Ashlynn and Austin Hasenohr flip the switch on the downtown lights at promptly 5:30 p.m. after a countdown.
The Jr. Masters of Ceremony were nominated by members of the public and voted on by members of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for the annual honor. Following the turning on of the lights, Santa posed for photos courtesy of the Hiawatha World's Josephine May and received candy canes and coloring books from Rainbow Communications.
This event officially kicked off a Hometown Christmas in Hiawatha that is highlighted by the Shop Local campaign and other upcoming invents.
Other upcoming holiday events include the downtown shopping event Jingle & Mingle from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 - co-sponsored by several downtown businesses and the Chamber - along with the Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 - co-sponsored with the HP&R - and Merry and Bright Night on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Check out the accompanying holiday story for details or follow the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
The Chamber also is offering hometown Christmas ornaments - designed by local artist Katherine Miller. This year's ornament features Santa and a reindeer stopping at the Ag Museum's Windmill Lane. Ornaments - along with matching cards - are available for purchase at the Chamber office. A limited number of 2021 and 2020 ornaments are still available - however the 2019 ornament has been sold out.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber about any of the upcoming events, to purchase an ornament or card, or for a complimentary emailed copy of your photo with Santa Claus at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 785-742-7136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.