It's spooky season in Hiawatha and just in time, the downtown will be lit up with bats and ghosts!
Ryan Smith and Juan Weisel with the City of Hiawatha were caught installing the Halloween lights downtown on Tuesday morning. The lights were purchased two years as a special surprise by the city for the residents of Hiawatha - where the oldest Halloween parade in the nation occurs.
This year marks the 106th anniversary of the very first recognized Halloween Frolic in Hiawatha - started by Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs. Events are still scheduled for this year, with a few modifications. Contests and the Cemetery Tours will be virtual this year.
The Halloween Queen will be crowned on Halloween evening and aired live on Rainbow Communications, as organizers want to keep crowds at a minimum. The parade route will extend to First and Oregon streets this year and will also be aired on Rainbow Communications.
Go to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic to watch for upcoming Halloween events, contests and to nominate this year's Grand Marshal or contact the Hiawatha Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
