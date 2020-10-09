It’s spooky season in Hiawatha and it’s time to Rock Around the Pumpkin Patch for the 2020 Halloween Frolic.
Plans are in place for this year’s Frolic, which has been a tradition in Hiawatha since the first year of 1914 when founder Elizabeth Krebs threw together a small parade and Halloween party for the town’s children to keep them busy and from vandalizing her flower gardens.
Since then, the Frolic has grown into a town tradition that is actually the oldest running Halloween Frolic and Parade in the nation.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is moving ahead with many of it’s favorite traditions, with a few modifications due to COVID-19.
All of the same contests will be held with a few going virtual. The pumpkin decorating and poster contests will continue as normal, however the Miss Mary Costume Contest will be conducted virtually with submissions of videos and photos made online through the HCVB’s Halloween Frolic page. Judging will be conducted by the family of Mary Collins and winners announced on Halloween day on the HCVB Facebook page.
In addition, the window painting tradition downtown will continue, with only individuals participating rather than groups. Business windows will be painted starting Oct. 17 and continue throughout that week, so watch downtown for some Halloween spirit on the windows!
Also, go to the link on the HCVB Halloween Frolic page to make a nomination for Grand Marshal of this year’s Frolic. The Grand Marshal is invited to ride in the parade and will be recognized with a sign on their vehicle.
The Business Costume Contest will proceed as normal and those wanting to be judged on Friday, Oct. 30 can contact Connie Mathewson at GNBank or the Chamber office.
The winning logo was chosen and Lacey Coan’s rocking pumpkin man won! The logo will be available on T-shirts for purchase. Go to the Halloween Frolic page or contact the Chamber office to purchase a T-shirt for the 2020 Halloween Frolic!
The Afternoon Kiddie Parade and Frolic time around the courthouse has been canceled this year.
The 2020 Halloween Queen will be crowned on the courthouse steps on Halloween evening. Limited attendance is requested — reserved for the candidates and family members. Rainbow Communications will air the crowning live on their website.
The evening Grand Parade will still happen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. However, all residents are encouraged to participate — and congregating and watching from downtown is being discouraged at this time as is the norm. That doesn’t mean that some people won’t want to park along the parade route to see the many vehicles decorated for Halloween.
The parade will be an all inclusive invitation to residents to decorate their vehicles and also any floats for Halloween and parade on the normal cruise routes of Oregon and First Street in Hiawatha, with a turn-around point at the Hiawatha High School in the parking lot or around Red Hawk Drive. No registration will be required.
According to HCVB, who checked with the Hiawatha Police, floats are allowed as long as they have working lights and are not excessively large. It is encouraged to keep floats on Oregon Street, circling up to Red Hawk Drive and turning around in an area that is not on First Street — which is also U.S. 73 Highway. HCVB cautions that streets will not be blocked off. Anyone with questions about float restrictions can contact the Chamber office.
This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Pumpkin Patch” and vehicles are encouraged to be decorated along those lines, with music and flashing lights as well.
Another aspect to this year’s Halloween Frolic will be the Spirits Awaken Cemetery Tours, co-sponsored by the HCVB and the Brown County Historical Society. This year the tours will be recorded by Rainbow Communications and aired on the Halloween Frolic Facebook page, along with the Rainbow Communications website the week leading up to Halloween. The Chamber and Historical Society hope to be back on the trolley for October 2021!
Other events include the Halloween photo contest and house decorating contest. Those links can also be found on the Halloween Frolic page to enter your submissions. The HCVB will publish the list of houses and a community vote will be held on the best decorated the week of Halloween!
The City of Hiawatha, at the request of the Chamber, has approved two trick-or-treat nights — Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat at your own risk and city and Chamber officials are asking that people stay in their family or friend groups, wear masks and social distance from other groups. People handing out candy are advised to wear masks and keep distance from trick or treaters. It is not advised to allow little goblins to dig their own candy out of the cauldron!
There will not be a Business Trick or Treat event this year.
Go to the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on Facebook and Instagram, or contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.