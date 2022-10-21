Nail Trix

Photo By Joey May

Jackie Jones, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Jackie O’s Nail Trix in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Nicole Melillo of Space of Love (l-r) and Lucy Grothusen of Blue Moon and Beaux Cheveux. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.

 By Joey May

Jackie O’s Nail Trix opened its door on Sept. 11.

The downtown Hiawatha business celebrated it’s opening with a ribbon cutting this week with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Owned by Jackie Jones, Jackie O’s is located at 510 Utah St., Ste A — in the same building as Beaux Cheveux.

