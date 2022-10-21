Jackie Jones, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Jackie O’s Nail Trix in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Nicole Melillo of Space of Love (l-r) and Lucy Grothusen of Blue Moon and Beaux Cheveux. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.
The downtown Hiawatha business celebrated it’s opening with a ribbon cutting this week with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Owned by Jackie Jones, Jackie O’s is located at 510 Utah St., Ste A — in the same building as Beaux Cheveux.
After working for Brown County Special Education in the Hiawatha schools for 10 years, Jones decided to make a change.
“I used to paint my nails with fun designs back in High School and when my kids were younger,” she said. “I have always enjoyed creating new designs to share. My students always liked seeing what designs I would come up with. After telling them for years to always follow their dreams, I decided to follow my own dreams!”
Jones said that with the support of my fiancé and kids, over this last summer she enrolled at Bellus Academy in Manhattan, and accomplished her dream of becoming a Certified Nail Technician and owner of her own nail salon.
Top Videos
At Jackie O’s Nail Trix, Jones provides manicure and pedicure services which can include Acrylic, Gel Polish, Lacquer Polish, Dip Powder and Nail Art.
“I am always watching for new nail techniques and love being challenged to do new nail art!” she said.
As of right now, Jones said she is working alone with hopes to be able to expand her business in the future with more nail techs.
Jackie O’s Nail Trix is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays by appointment only. Find Jackie O’s Nail Trix on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.