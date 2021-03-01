Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Horton woman was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2017 Chevy Cruze near 174th and US Hwy 75 around 2:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction.
Further investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Amanda Dawn Monser, 45, of Horton, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Monser was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.