The Jackson County Sheriff reported that a blaze that threatened the southern part of the county on Wednesday was under control Thursday morning.
However, Sheriff Tim Morse said with high winds Thursday there could be a concern that the fire could flare up again.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Morse said his office received a call for mutual aid for a wildfire by Shawnee County shortly after 1 pm today. The fire threatened southwestern Jackson County. Shortly after, with the help from strong winds the fire crossed the Jackson County line and traveled northeast.
By 5 p.m. that evening, firefighters from Jackson County and surrounding counties have battled the fire that extends from the Shawnee County line to 118th Road and from B Road to D Roads in Jackson County. The fire is currently within the Delia Fire Department District. At this time, fire is threatening a structure at 102nd east of C. Road. Deputies evacuated residences in rural Jackson County that were threatened by the fire as well as the City of Delia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.