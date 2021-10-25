The Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society was recently awarded a $500 grant from the Kansas Museums Association Grant Selection Committee for their project “Preserving Our Fiber Arts & Textiles.”
Funds will be used to purchase acid-free materials to properly preserve the society's fiber arts (weaving, bobbin lace, quilts, crochet, tatting, embroidery) and clothing. The preserved items are used for display to help tell the stories of Jackson County's past. Items include woven rugs from the May Rug Factory, a Black family who resided in Holton in the late 1800s; a weaving collection from Evelyn DeGraw, KU Professor of Design, 1948-1978; a quilt collection, including an abolitionist era quilt from Massachusetts; flapper dresses from the 1920s; and World War I and World War II uniforms.
The Kansas Museum Association is a professional association dedicated to serving the museums of Kansas. This proposed project supports the mission, improves operations, engages community, and conforms to accepted museum practices and standards.
The Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of Jackson County, Kansas, artifacts, printed materials, oral history, and other relevant material which serve to record the history of the area. The society brings together those people interested in that history and will make such items available to the public for display, research, educational, and informational purposes.
