A 31-year-old Hiawatha man was arrested in Jackson County Monday on charges of meth.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a blue Chrysler Sebring traveling southbound on Arizona Street in Holton around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The deputy stopped the vehicle after confirming the driver did not have a valid driver's license.
The passenger, Christopher Speckhals, 31, of Hiawatha was subsequently searched and arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and rug paraphernalia. The driver was released at the scene.
