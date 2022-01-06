TOPEKA – Governor Kelly proclaims January as Kansas Radon Action Month. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages Kansans to protect their families by testing their homes for radon, an odorless and invisible gas. Unchecked radon in the home can lead to dangerous health effects like lung cancer. More than 200 lung cancer deaths per year in Kansas may be linked to indoor radon. EPA estimates that indoor radon contributes to 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. each year. Exposure causes no immediate symptoms and often goes unrecognized until serious health complications arise.
“Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and the first in people who have never smoked,” said Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary. “Knowing the radon level in your home is the only way to minimize long-term health risks and is as simple as performing an inexpensive test.”
Elevated radon levels have been detected in each county — one out of every four radon tests conducted returned results above the EPA action level and individuals should act to reduce radon level to minimize long-term health risks. Inexpensive radon test kits, available at your Kansas county extension office or local hardware stores, can reveal the amount of radon in any building. High levels can usually be fixed with simple and affordable venting techniques. Homeowners should talk with a certified radon contractor if high levels are detected.
A list of certified radon contractors is available by calling the Kansas Radon Hotline at 800-693-KDHE (800-693-5343). Additional information about radon can be obtained at kansasradonprogram.org and epa.gov/radon.
