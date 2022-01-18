January is National Blood Donor Month- Please schedule your donation and roll up your sleeves!
Blood supplies across the country are running critically low. To do our part to ensure lifesaving blood, plasma and platelets are readily available for patients in need, State Farm® is helping raise awareness about National Blood Donor Month. We are encouraging everyone to schedule their American Red Cross donation appointment in January. Ready, set, let’s roll up those sleeves and go donate!!!
Schedule Your Blood Donation With The Red Cross. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code. You can find a: date, time and location that works for you. Encourage a family member or friend to join you.
According to the American Red Cross, each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. All donors are asked to schedule an appointment to ensure proper social distancing. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while donating, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) public guidance. Detailed information about their safety protocols are posted on their website.
This act of kindness is one of the most generous gifts someone can give – the lifesaving gift of blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.