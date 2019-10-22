JBN Telephone Company is pleased to announce it has upgraded its broadband infrastructure in much of its service territory to offer customers more advanced features, higher Internet speeds, and an improved overall experience.
Currently, JBN offers up to 1G Internet services through fiber technology in the towns of Havensville, Goff, Wetmore, Netawaka, Soldier, Corning and Haddam. They are also building upgraded fiber services in rural Corning and the city of Fairview.
While fiber is not always feasible in rural areas, JBN continues to improve speeds in rural areas through rural cabinet placements and improved technologies in their service towns. JBN now offers up to 50M downloads in its non-fiber towns and in a number of rural areas. To improve Internet service in rural areas faster, new wireless systems are being built near Cuba and Munden to increase Internet speeds surrounding those communities.
JBN is expecting to have the upgrades in Fairview, Munden and Cuba completed by early 2020, with customers being transitioned to these advanced services after the first of the year. Corning rural upgrades are completed and JBN is currently completing cutovers to these new advanced services.
Residents and businesses who already have JBN services will experience a dramatic difference in their services. If you want to check what speed is available at your residence just enter your address on the front page of jbntelco.com.
“At JBN, we continually work to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our customers," said Austin Taylor, Manager of Customer Operations. "Our primary goal is to provide the best network connectivity experience to each JBN customer. Activation of a fiber-to-the-home delivery medium will allow us to accomplish this goal. Upon completion of these upgrades, residents in both Corning and Fairview will have access to unprecedented high-speed Internet access through JBN. Broadband in rural communities is in high demand, it is our job to ensure that rural communities like Corning and Fairview aren’t left behind. As we continue to invest in, and deploy a fiber network, providing the fastest, most reliable Internet connections at the best value will be our focus.”
