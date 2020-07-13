The City of Hiawatha wanted to give a shout out of appreciation to Jere Bruning of Hiawatha and Walmart for their recent donations.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper said both Jere Bruning and Walmart have donated $1,000 each to HP&R/Police Department for security surveillance at Bruning.
"We so appreciate their generosity in helping us with some costs for a new surveillance system as we've had some issues at Bruning the last few summers," Jasper said. "Our community always comes through when it's needed and we want to give a proper shout out to Jere and Walmart for their donations."
Jasper said Walmart also donated 15 youth helmets to HP&R. They will be used for next year's T-Ball league.
