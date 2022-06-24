Jere’s Tractors.
Around these parts, many people know who and what you are referring to when Jere’s Tractors are mentioned.
Jere Bruning will turn 92 this coming September. A lifelong Brown Countian, he attended Hilltop country school for 8 years before joining his father on the family farm — which was located northwest of Hiawatha. It was on the farm that his love with Farmall and International tractors began.
In a recent visit with Bruning — along with Gary Shear, Larry Day, Tim Wenger and Lynn Allen of the Brown County Historical Society — he talked fondly of his first tractor, his days on the family farm, his extensive tractor collection and the new Jere and Patty Bruning building that is already under construction at the Ag Museum.
“Jere’s tractors — a lot of people were excited to see them,” said Gary Shear, president of the BCHS board, referring to the International Harvester Collectors association meeting that was held at the Historical Society’s Ag Museum on Saturday, June 4 and drew around 60 people.
“This also included many members of the Antique Tractor Club from this area,” said Day, who is vice president of the Historical Society board. “A lot of people know Jere and are very familiar with these tractors.”
All 22 of Bruning’s Farmall antique tractors were pulled out of the Bruning Memorial Building, cleaned and waxed for the event and set up around the drive so the association members and visitors could view them. Almost all have been restored to their original glory — many by Bruning himself. Bruning has been a member of the association for 20 years and this meeting was one of four held yearly that are scattered around the state.
“It’s a statewide group of farmers, mostly people who own and collect International tractors,” explained Day.
Shear said they had a good meeting and Allen — who is the director/curator of the Historical Society — gave a presentation on the history of downtown Hiawatha. Jim Wolney provided lunch and then the group had a lot of fun visiting and, of course, checking out Bruning’s antique Farmall tractor collection.
“It’s a lot of red out there,” exclaimed Shear. “It’s better than green!”
That got a laugh from the group and some friendly banter between Wenger — an avid John Deere enthusiast and employee at Hiawatha Implement — with some of the others, including Bruning.
“It’s a battle between the red and the green,” Bruning said, shaking his head with a laugh. “I like the red myself.”
The group also reminisced about the good ole’ “Plow Days,” as Day referred to them, along with John Deere Days. Wenger at the age of 35 is a little young to remember those, but Day, Shear and Bruning talked about those times. Farmers would gather and plow up fields just for fun — showing off their tractors of the times.
Bruning said that’s one of the reasons he got into collecting International and Farmall tractors. He really liked the color red.
“But I also liked the power they had,” Bruning said.
One of his first tractors was a Farmall was a 1953 Super M that his father had purchased for him brand new from NEK Motors.
“It had power — it would pull a 316 plow without any problem,” he said. “It also had power steering.”
The first tractor that Bruning himself purchased was a 42H Farmall.
“Before that I had five mules,” he said with a laugh.
These tractors and many more are on display at the Ag Museum and were brought out on the grounds for the association meeting. Many of those tractors represent various stages of Bruning’s life — not only on the farm but as a collector. Bruning has donated all but three of those tractors to the Historical Society. Those other three are on display, but he hasn’t had the heart to let them go quite yet.
Bruning has been retired from farming for a few decades now — moving to town after he retired 30 years ago with most of farm ground located in the northeast part of the county now being farmed by Ken McCauley.
A lot has happened in his life since then. The philanthropist and avid collector has spent many years serving the community in which he lived — through service on various boards and by his numerous financial contributions to help support projects and organizations.
“I spent a lot of time on many organizations — the Historical Society, Library board, Farm Brueau, Glacial Hills, Chamber, Kiwanis, hospital board — lots of things,” he said. “Especially after I retired, I got real involved and supported a lot of organizations and causes. If it was a good organization I supported it.”
Bruning said he also spent 16 years in the National Guard, after joining in 1948.
“I wanted to get an Army Museum started and get a tank for it,” he said. “But I couldn’t get ahold of one.”
Bruning’s most recent contribution is a new memorial building at the Ag Museum. This will be the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building with two stories and hold many memories the couple had compiled during their 70 years of marriage, which brought four girls and many grandchildren. Patty passed away in recent years and Jere wanted to dedicate a building to their life together.
Bruning talked fondly of his wife, noting they had spent 70 years together and he was proud of the life they had built. The two had met on a blind date. Day, who had grown up living down the road from Patty Bruning — or Patty Shear as she was at that time — said he remembered the couple driving by. They were married in 1951 when Jere was 21 and Patty was 19.
“I chased a lot of women and chased this one and caught her,” Bruning said with a laugh. “Kept her for 70 years even!”
Dirtwork for the new 90 foot by 100 foot building is well underway and Shear said the actual construction by Jamesport Builders is expected to start by mid-July with hopes to be finished by the Sept. 24 Heritage Days, held annually at the Ag Museum. Day said the downstairs will be a large meeting hall with some Historical Society displays, while the upstairs will have many mementos of the Bruning’s life together.
“My wife was a well-known seamstress,” Bruning said. “She made quilts, wedding gowns. We will have some of what she made on display there.”
Bruning has also been an avid amateur radio fan for most of his life and has a collection of equipment he plans to have on display as well. Other items on display could include Bruning’s taxidermy collection from his African safari trip, cast-iron toys and much more.
“It will feature the life and times of Jere and Patty Bruning,” Day commented.
After a visit around the table at the Carwell Building on the Ag Museum grounds, Bruning went for a stroll on the grounds and stopped to gaze toward the dirtwork just to the west of Windmill Lane where the new memorial building will be. Then he went on to one of two buildings he had donated money for and this one housed his Farmall collection.
“They cleaned up pretty good!” he exclaimed about the tractors that had been detailed for the association meeting.
During a tour of the tractors, Bruning pointed out ones that had special memories. The last two he purchased were a 1066 and a 1206 — which Bruning stopped to pose by for a photo. He still retains ownership of these two tractors, but keeps them with the others to be on display for visitors at the Ag Museum.
“This 1206, it’s one of my favorites,” he said. “I ran it for 5 years on the farm. The 1066 is the last one I restored.”
“I will be 92 in September — I probably won’t restore anymore,” he continued with a grin.
Bruning said a 1930s model is one of his oldest. He also spent some time restoring a Model A and a Model A truck over the years, but those are located at a museum in Highland. He had also restored a 1959 El Camino that he drove last year in the Halloween Grand Parade.
Bruning was also a little sheepish when he mentioned that he had actually purchased a few John Deere tractors over the years. None were in the collection at the Historical Society, but he had a use for them at the time.
“Everybody slips once in a while,” he said with that irresistible Jere Bruning grin.
