The 25th Annual Jingle Bell Ride went off without a hitch on Sunday.
It was beautiful weather for the nearly 50 riders and horses who came out for this annual event to help the children of Brown County for Christmas.
This annual event has brought horse riders from near and far to collect donations of toys for Brown County children. They gathered downtown around the Brown County Courthouse square late morning for registration and then paraded up Oregon Street at 2 p.m. to break into groups and canvass the city to collect toys at nearly 180 stops. The horses and riders were joined by wagons with student and organizations who are helping for the event.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus join the group downtown and photos were available for the children who gather. Also joining the festive gatherers were Matt Leahy, HHS art instructor, and members of his Art Club, who offered face painting for the children.
What started as “One Last Ride” for horse enthusiasts has turned into a tradition that has brought in riders from as far away as Ohio. And what started out as just a few contributions has now turned the Jingle Bell Ride into an organization known for helping hundreds of children in Brown County have a little joy on Christmas morning. The goal of the organizers is to see continued growth each year.
Donations from the community are what help support the store that include new unwrapped toys for kids of all ages and financial donations to help purchase needed items. In addition to toys for the children, each family is also given a family bag that includes personal hygiene items, stocking stuffers and diapers, depending on the need and the donations received.
Last year the Jingle Bell ride helped around 90 families and provided toys for about 300 children in Brown County.
Call 785-741-0861 to make a donation for the store, which will be scheduled in December. The Jingle Bell Ride is also a member of the Hiawatha Community Foundation and online donations can also be made through the foundation’s website at www.hiawathacf.org. Find the Jingle Bell Ride on Facebook or mail donations to the Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.