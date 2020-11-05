The 24rd Annual Jingle Bell Ride is set for Sunday, Nov. 15 in downtown Hiawatha.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases in Brown County, organizers have said there will not be activities around the square this year, but there will be a parade.
Heather Pilcher, one of the event organizers, said registration for riders will begin at 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and community members are invited to come watch the 2 p.m. parade downtown. However, organizers ask people to stay within their family groups, social distance and wear masks if possible.
The parade itself will begin at 2 p.m., led by the Jingle Bell Ride’s time-honored guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus. From there, teams of riders will split up and go out into neighborhoods to collect new unwrapped toys for all ages from households that committed gifts to the cause. Donation pick-up will take place from 2 to 5 p.m.
Pilcher said anyone who wants to be added as a stop to call (785) 741-0861 or message the group on Facebook. Anyone wanting to mail in a donation can send it to Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Gifts and items collected will be sorted and displayed for qualifying parents to choose from at the Jingle Bell Ride Christmas Store to help local families.
Pilcher said that due to COVID, the sign up for the store will not be in person. Applications can be found on the Facebook page to be printed off and can be dropped off at Pemberton Village Apartments in Hiawatha or at the Head start in Horton. Applications can also be mailed to Jingle Bell Ride, PO Box 434, Hiawatha.
Questions for the sign up can call (785) 741-0861.
(0) comments
